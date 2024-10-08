Niza Global (NIZA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $150,230.57

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Niza Global token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $16,612.49 and $150,230.57 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niza Global has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,749,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 6,920,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00007098 USD and is up 19.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $193,072.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

