NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NMI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

NMI Price Performance

NMIH opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43. NMI has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NMI will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at $507,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at $2,987,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 306,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

