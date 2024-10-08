Non-Playable Coin Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Non-Playable Coin has a market capitalization of $239.80 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Non-Playable Coin

Non-Playable Coin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,248,766,321.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.0296383 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $5,513,669.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

