Notcoin (NOT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $788.64 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Notcoin has a total market cap of $788.64 million and approximately $120.40 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00253556 BTC.

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin’s launch date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,422,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,474,422,538 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,422,538.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00792115 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $151,362,662.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

