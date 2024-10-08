Oasys Price Down 9.7% This Week (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Oasys token can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,919,651,231 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,916,045,178.4207993 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03431006 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,377,249.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

