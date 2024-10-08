Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

