OMG Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.25 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $37.80 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00042346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

