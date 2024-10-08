Oppenheimer Increases SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $81.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,518. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,745,715.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at $513,745,715.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,488,637.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SEI Investments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,291,000 after purchasing an additional 222,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SEI Investments by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 524,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,938,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 465,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

