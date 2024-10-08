Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.53. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $173.99. The firm has a market cap of $478.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.