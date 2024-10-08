Orchid (OXT) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $74.90 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Orchid alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014436 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,259.83 or 1.00006245 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001016 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07413609 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,359,717.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.