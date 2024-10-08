Osmosis (OSMO) Price Tops $0.53

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $360.92 million and $10.76 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,889,905 coins and its circulating supply is 687,023,545 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

