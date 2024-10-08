Osmosis (OSMO) Price Tops $0.53

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $360.92 million and $10.76 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.26 or 0.00253235 BTC.
Osmosis Profile
Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,889,905 coins and its circulating supply is 687,023,545 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Osmosis
