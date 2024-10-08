Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 264.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $105.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.25.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

