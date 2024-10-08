Pacifica Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $605.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

