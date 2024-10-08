Pacifica Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after buying an additional 98,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after buying an additional 160,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOO opened at $521.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $529.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.