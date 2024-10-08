Pacifica Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after buying an additional 98,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after buying an additional 160,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of VOO opened at $521.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $529.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.