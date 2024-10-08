Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 3.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Palantir Technologies worth $47,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,861 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.28 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock valued at $649,330,295. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

