Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $1,126,450.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,460.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,367.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $1,126,450.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,460.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $4,464,266. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PLMR stock opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.04. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $103.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

