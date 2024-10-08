PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Still a Buy?

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $56.22. Approximately 228,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 328,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.67.

PAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.16.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $99,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

