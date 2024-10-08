Paramount Global Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Shares of PARAA stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.60 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.36. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Paramount Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in Paramount Global by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 433,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 40,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Paramount Global by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

