Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 205,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.14, for a total transaction of $1,926,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,925,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,133,748.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total transaction of $18,928,911.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,983,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,729,666.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.14, for a total value of $1,926,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,925,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,133,748.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,172 shares of company stock valued at $136,562,182. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $420.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 123.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.29 and a 12 month high of $425.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

