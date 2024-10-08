Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,384 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAT. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 564,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after buying an additional 110,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after acquiring an additional 51,642 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 86,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $538.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

