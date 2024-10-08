Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 148 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1,775.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 27.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $242.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $149.19 and a 12 month high of $278.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,610. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,610. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,426.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

