Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 15,150 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $26,544,290.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at $94,402,390.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,581.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,195,301 shares of company stock worth $45,355,362. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

