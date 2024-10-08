Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $79.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,090. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

