Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,522,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,384,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 856,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 195,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 499,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 239.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 282,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 199,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 129.9% during the first quarter. RPO LLC now owns 268,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 151,826 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

