Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

