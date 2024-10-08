Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.51.

Shares of CNI opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

