Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 98.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 283.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

