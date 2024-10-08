Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,948,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,680,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75,698 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $181.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.46. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $112.42 and a 52-week high of $193.97. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

