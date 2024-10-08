Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

ZTR opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

