Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after acquiring an additional 190,394 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 67,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $143.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.97.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,110. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,595. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,630. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.



