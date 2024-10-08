Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Veralto by 2.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

NYSE VLTO opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.21 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $112.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

