Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 9,165 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 186.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $117.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.