Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,292 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 112,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 624,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2,819.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 59,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.