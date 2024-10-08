Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 233 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $449.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.73 and a fifty-two week high of $452.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.06.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.