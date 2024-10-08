Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,573 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

TFC opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

