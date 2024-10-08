Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 395 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $85,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,338. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

FedEx stock opened at $260.50 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.74.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

