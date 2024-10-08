Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 6,935 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TTE. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.