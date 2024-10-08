Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 82 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,598,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $518.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $534.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

