Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 48,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTGS. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 293,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $264,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 296,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $497,000.

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $717.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

