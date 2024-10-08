Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.5 %

CARR opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $81.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.