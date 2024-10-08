Park Place Capital Corp Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 578.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after purchasing an additional 211,575 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $5.36 on Tuesday, hitting $384.36. The stock had a trading volume of 255,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,474. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.26. The firm has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

