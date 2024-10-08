Park Place Capital Corp Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 178.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,842.5% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,960. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.