Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in BorgWarner by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in BorgWarner by 419.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BorgWarner by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 216,373 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.58. 224,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,775. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

