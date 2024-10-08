Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,476 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Capital International Investors bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $86,218,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in National Grid by 11,704.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 650,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 644,553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter valued at $29,097,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National Grid by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 536,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 90,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Grid by 128.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 83,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGG. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.80. 77,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,534. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

