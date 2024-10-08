Park Place Capital Corp Sells 3,335 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 742,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,910 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,841,039. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $167.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

