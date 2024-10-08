Paula Ragan Sells 239,436 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) CEO Paula Ragan sold 239,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $131,689.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,742.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

X4 Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 388,115 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,546,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 111,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

