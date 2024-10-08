Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $107.74 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $107.74 million and $1.35 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000699 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,793 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

