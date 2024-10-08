Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $107.80 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000715 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,793 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

