Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Raised to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payoneer Global to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.64.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $7.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,395.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $2,137,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,333,728.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,620. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 787,509 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,509 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,764,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 178,842 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

