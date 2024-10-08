PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 161,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,397,000 after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,640,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,649,000 after acquiring an additional 313,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.43 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.80 and its 200-day moving average is $172.11.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.